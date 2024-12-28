Four-try Leinster too good for Munster in derby

[Source: BBC]

Leinster’s winning run to start the season reached 11 games in all competitions with a bonus-point 28 – 7 victory over fierce rivals Munster in Thomond Park.

The visitors scored two tries in each half, with captain Caelan Doris securing the key fourth score with seven minutes remaining to extend their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship [URC].

Munster, who failed to capitalise when Tommy O’Brien was sent to the sin-bin in the first half, have not beaten Leinster in Limerick since 2019.

Both sides will now take a break from domestic action with no games next weekend, followed by a pair of Champions Cup contests.