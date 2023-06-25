Four in a row, history made for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

After holding off the Mounties in round 13 of the Ron Masey Cup competition, the Kaiviti Silktails made history by winning four consecutive home games in a row.

The Silktails narrowly defeated the visitors 22-20.

According to coach Wes Naiqama, it was a high-quality football game.

“Yeah it was different from what we’ve done all year to come from behind. I mean the scoreboard at half time and the Mounties got two quick tries there. The boys remained really solid and found a way to come through with that so just…I couldn’t be more proud of the playing group.”

Naiqama described the players’ performance in this match as one of the best they’d seen so far.

Naiqama adds that winning four games in a row is a “bucket list” achievement.

Their next match is next week Sunday at Crestwood Reserve in NSW, Australia, against the Hills Bulls.