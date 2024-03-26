Former Wallaby joins Force for Drua clash

[Source: Western Force Rugby]

The Western Force will welcome back a former Wallaby to the Shop N Save Super Rugby when they take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka this weekend.

Sam Carter who was playing for Leicester Tigers in England before being called in by Force coach Simon Cron.

Carter comes in due to the injury concerns for Izack Rodda, Jeremy Williams and Felix Kalapu.

Article continues after advertisement

The 34-year-old will likely come straight into the side for the Drua’s clash.

The former Wallaby says it all happened pretty quickly because he was mid-season with the Leicester Tigers and this opportunity came up with the Force down a couple of locks.

He last played Super Rugby for the Brumbies in 2019, when the Drua were in the National Rugby Championship and talks of a Super Rugby inclusion hadn’t begun.

The Drua hosts the Force on Saturday at 1:05pm.

After the game, the Fijian Drua Women faces Force at 3:35pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.