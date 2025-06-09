Former England U20 rep declares for Flying Fijians

Tim Hoyt.

Rising tighthead prop Tim Hoyt has signalled his intention to switch international allegiance from England to Fiji a major boost to the Flying Fijians’ future front-row depth.

The 22-year-old, who played for England U20 between 2022 and 2023, is eligible for Fiji through his Fijian parent and is aiming to be available for national selection once his World Rugby stand-down period concludes in 2026.

Now with Worcester Warriors in the RFU Championship, Hoyt is targeting a place in Fiji’s long-term plans, including the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“I would love to be given the opportunity to play for the Flying Fijians — including RWC 2027.”

Hoyt developed through the Leicester Tigers academy system, earning a senior debut in 2022 and gaining further experience on loan with Nottingham and Chinnor.

Standing 1.89 m tall and weighing in at 125 kg, he brings physicality and scrummaging power, traits that could prove valuable for Fiji in the coming test windows and beyond.

If his progress continues in the Championship, Hoyt could become a genuine option for Mick Byrne and team once eligible.

