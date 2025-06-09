Forces united for a mission in 2025 Sukuna Bowl

It’ll be more than just sports in this year’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl for the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The Forces combine under the theme, United For Victory-Stronger Together Against Drugs And HIV.

Speaking on behalf of the RFMF Commander at the Sukuna Bowl launch in Nasova today, Colonel Viliame Draunibaka, says both Forces have a common goal and that is to tackle the drugs and HIV issues in the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aporosa Lutunauga says it’s an important time to be united in this common fight.

Lutunauga also says the absence of the Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu shouldn’t be seen as a sign of fear.

A total of 15 sports will be contested this year and the main rugby and soccer matches are going to be played at Subrail Park in Labasa for the first time on November 20th and 21st.

