Flying Fijians turn frustration into focus for France

File Photo

Fiji Water Flying Fijians assistant coach Aaron Mauger says the team has turned their disappointment into determination as they prepare for their next Autumn Nations Series clash against France.

He says the mood in camp has quickly shifted from frustration to focus, as Fiji aims to bounce back stronger against a physical French side known for its speed and kicking game.

Reflecting on the loss to England, Mauger says the result stung but says the performance showed Fiji’s growing ability to compete against the world’s elite.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everyone was naturally disappointed with the outcome, but the context here is there are lots of good things happening in our game. We’re going toe-to-toe with a top-four team in the world, and barring a few moments of execution, we could have had a different result.”

Mauger adds that the team’s review sessions have been productive, with the players responding positively despite the demanding travel schedule.

He notes similarities between France’s recent clash with South Africa and Fiji’s own performance against England, highlighting that both sides were competitive before letting key moments slip away.

As they prepare for another high-intensity contest, Mauger emphasizes the importance of learning from missed opportunities and sharpening execution in critical areas.

The Flying Fijians face France this weekend in what promises to be another stern test of their progress and resilience.

They meet France at at 8:10am this Sunday in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.