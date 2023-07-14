Flying Fijians training going well

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says he is satisfied with the team’s progress, praising the players for their dedicated training and hard work.

The side is gearing up for their upcoming Punjas Pacific Battle against Tonga at Churchill Park.

They have been based in Jetset Town, taking advantage of the excellent facilities in the area.

Raiwalui says their training regimen has been intense, focusing on honing their skills, improving team dynamics, and fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the battle at Churchill Park.

“Training is tough; the boys can attest to the fact that they are pretty tired now and hungry. They have been training really hard and looking forward to the first match against Tonga.”

Raiwalui expresses his confidence in the players’ abilities and their commitment to the cause.

He notes the exceptional work ethic displayed during training, highlighting the determination and discipline that each player has brought to the sessions.

They meet Tonga next Saturday at 3 p.m.