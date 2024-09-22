Flying Fijians to move to ninth

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Flying Fijians will move to ninth on the World Rugby rankings soon.

At the moment the national team is 10th with 78.43 ranking points.

However, following the Fiji Water Flying Fijians 41-17 win over Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final, the margin of victory also ensures that Fiji will climb above Australia and into ninth.

The World Rugby Men’s Rankings will be updated tomorrow.

Following the PNC final loss, Japan will slip beneath Samoa, who beat USA 18-13 in the third-place play-off yesterday.

This means Japan will be 14th and Samoa will move up to 13th.

Fiji put in a dominant second-half performance to silence the Hanazono Rugby Stadium crowd and claim a record-stretching sixth PNC title last night in Japan.

Vuate Karawalevu and Ponipate Loganimasi scored a double each and Albert Tuisue added another try for the 41-17 victory.