Flying Fijians survive Spanish scare

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians survived a close scare early this morning against Spain, despite having beaten the side 41–33 in their last November Test match.

The Flying Fijians got off to a slow start, giving away several early opportunities through basic errors.

Spain capitalised in the 20th minute, with their halfback sneaking through for the opening try and a 7–0 lead.

Fiji struck back quickly.

A pinpoint cross-kick from fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula found flanker Elia Cakanakaivata, who dived over in the corner to level the scores at 7–all.

Spain then edged ahead 10–7 with an impressive 56-metre penalty just a few minutes later.

Winger Juita Wainiqolo reminded fans why he is regarded as one of the best in the world, slicing through Spain’s defence before offloading to halfback Simione Kuruvoli, who dotted down for a 14–10 advantage.

Spain refused to back down and crossed for a well-worked try just before halftime, reclaiming the lead at 15–14.

Fiji responded immediately after the break, with a well-executed set piece in the corner seeing Kuruvoli grab his second try, putting the Flying Fijians ahead 21–15.

But Spain continued to claw their way back.

Their halfback pounced on loose possession at the breakdown and sprinted nearly 30 metres to score, turning the tables once again for a 25–21 lead.

Another successful penalty from 40 metres out extended Spain’s advantage to 28–21 with just 15 minutes remaining.

Armstrong-Ravula kept Fiji within reach, nailing his first penalty of the match from outside Spain’s 22 to narrow the gap to 28–24.

Spain struck again in the 63rd minute, driving over from a lineout close to Fiji’s line to push their lead to 33–24.

Replacement forward Atunaisa Sokowale responded almost immediately for Fiji, powering over to bring the score back to 33–31.

With eight minutes left, Fiji produced a crucial moment.

Another expertly placed cross-kick from Armstrong-Ravula found winger Joji Nasova, who scored to reclaim the lead at 38–33.

Armstrong-Ravula then added another excellent penalty, stretching Fiji’s advantage to 41–33 as full-time approached.

