Flying Fijians mentally locked in for England clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says his side is in a strong mental space ahead of tomorrow’s showdown against England at Twickenham.

Byrne highlighted the team’s focus and clarity, pointing to a meeting run entirely by the players themselves yesterday as a sign of their maturity and preparation.

“The players basically ran the meeting and they ran the training session… it was exciting to see them out on the track today going at 100 mile an hour.”

The Flying Fijians completed a focused camp last week that allowed them to fine-tune strategy and build confidence.

With the team aligned on messaging and fully engaged in their preparations, Byrne believes Fiji are ready to execute their game plan and rise to the challenge on rugby’s biggest stage.

The side will meet England at 5.40am tomorrow.

You can catch the delayed coverage of this match on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+.