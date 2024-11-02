Flying Fijians in good spirits says Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The stage is set for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they prepare to take on Scotland in their first test of the November Tour tomorrow morning.

Head coach Mick Byrne says the side is mentally and physically prepared for the Scots, who they will be facing on their home turf.

Byrne understands that the task ahead will be no easy feat, but he is adamant that his side is well prepared.

He adds that the side is aware of Scotland’s smooth flow of play, but knows they have what it takes to counter their tactics.

“They’re really in good spirits and yesterday we trained at place with a little bit of contact. There’s a lot of good energy around and the boys are excited for the test in front of them, you know, playing Scotland at Murrayfield is a massive ask and massive task.”

Despite playing all the way in Scotland, Byrne is sure their fans will turn up in numbers and support them.

The side will play the Scots at Murrayfield tomorrow at 5.40am.