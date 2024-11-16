Flying Fijians fine-tune defense and kicking

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the team has been sharpening their defense and kicking strategies ahead of their clash against Spain tomorrow morning.

Reflecting on their match against Wales last week, Byrne highlighted a few defensive lapses that led to avoidable tries, adding that improving in this area has been a key focus during training.

Byrne also emphasized the importance of the kicking game in maintaining control and territory.

While pleased with last week’s performance, he believes there is still room for improvement.

The coach acknowledged that Spain will bring aggression and energy to the match, urging the team to be prepared for a tough contest.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians face Spain at 2 am.