Flying Fijians edging closer to where they want to be: Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the side’s latest performance showed clear signs of growth as the team continues building toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Byrne admitted the team allowed France to pull ahead early after struggling with possession and field position.

But once Fiji settled into their structure, he said the side began to ask questions of the hosts and worked their way back into the contest.

He says that the match highlighted important areas that still need attention, reinforcing where Fiji must improve in the coming seasons.

Byrne believes the team is steadily moving in the right direction and getting closer to the level they are targeting for 2027.

The coach also praised the squad’s unity and commitment off the field, saying the group has come together well in a short period of time and shown resilience and steady improvement over the past 18 months.

The Flying Fijians will take on Spain at 4am this Sunday.

