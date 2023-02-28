Five players re-sign with Drua

Tevita Ikanivere [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has today announced key re-signings of five players beyond the current Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Players that have recommitted their services to the Drua are hookers Tevita Ikanivere, Mesulame Dolokoto and Zuriel Togiatama as well as Flying Fijians props Haereiti Hetet and Livai Natave.

Fijian Drua chief executive, Mark Evans says they’re delighted to retain the services of the talented front-rowers for the next season and beyond in some cases.

Evans adds they continue to invest in both young and upcoming players as well as the seniors within in the team.

Further re-signings will be announced within the next week.

The Drua takes on the Waratahs in Melbourne in the Super Round on Saturday at 8:35pm.

Next Saturday they’ll host their first home match of 2023 against the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch all the Drua games LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.