Fittler’s job on the line

[Source: foxsports.com.au]

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler is under huge pressure to keep his job having lost five of his past six games and three of the past four State of Origin series.

The Blues are staring down the barrel of their first series whitewash in 13 years and the only thing currently saving Fittler’s job is there’s no obvious replacement.

Queensland has been dominating since 2006, winning 14 of 18 series.

In that time the Blues have churned through five coaches including Ricky Stuart, Graham Murray, Craig Bellamy, Laurie Daley and Fittler.

Fittler says at the end of the day there’ll be a discussion about who’s available and he will have to sit down and see if he still has the energy to continue.

He adds he will step away if he thinks he is not the person for the job.

Watch the Blues take on Maroons tonight in Game Three of Origin at 10.05 on FBC Sports.