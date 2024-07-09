Final match for Fiji U20

Angus Hall of England U/20 during the match between England and Fiji on 4 July 2024 during the U20 Championship held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. [Source: World Rugby]

Fiji cannot qualify for the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under 20 Championship having lost their opening two matches to England and South Africa.

They’ll play Argentina tonight and have a chance to deny the Pumas a top-four finish.

Argentina, need a big win against Fiji to have any hope of climbing into first place in the group as England and South Africa have better points difference.

South Africa will know what they need to do to make the semi-finals at the start of their match against England tomorrow morning, given Argentina will already have played Fiji.

A bonus-point victory against England, while denying their opponents one, would mean South Africa climb into first place unless Argentina have earlier claimed a five-point victory against Fiji.

You can watch the Sports World Fiji U20 and Argentina match at midnight tonight.