Fijians continue to impress in Top 14

[Source: Top 14/ Facebook]

Many Fijian players were in action for their respective clubs in the Top 14 on the weekend.

One of the highlights of the round was Josua Tuisova’s return from injury and running out for the first time for his new club Racing 92.

Tuisova scored a try with just his first touch of the ball in the 2nd minute, also featuring for Racing was the ‘Bossman’ Vinaya Habosi who was replaced in the 41st minute.

Adrea Cocagi, Filipo Nakosi,Vilimoni Botitu, Josaia Raisuqe and Leone Nakarawa were in action for Castres in their 27-26 win over Monpellier.

Lekima Tagitagivalu’s Pau side defeated Oyonnax 39-17 and Jiuta Wainiqolo was one of the tryscorers for Toulon when they beat Semi Radradra’s Lyon team.

Radradra and Filipo Nakosi were given yellow cards in the match.

Levani Botia also had some game time for La Rochelle but they went down 34-14 to Bordeaux Begles.

Apisai Naqaliva copped a yellow card after coming on to replace Alivereti Duguivalu for Perpignan but they lost to Peceli Yato’s Clermont 35-28.