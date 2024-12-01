Fijiana to take on Hong Kong China in 9th place playoff

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team will face Hong Kong China in the 9th place playoff at 9 pm after a tough run in the Group A matches at the Dubai Sevens.

It’s been a challenging tournament for the young Fijiana side, which features nine debutants alongside four seasoned players.

Fijiana 7s suffered a 30-12 defeat to Ireland in their opening group match at the Dubai 7s.

They suffered a heavy 42-7 loss to a strong Australian team in their second group game and narrowly went down 15-14 to China in their final group match.

These results ended their chances of making the cup quarterfinals.

Despite the setbacks, team captain Adimereani Rogosau remained positive, praising the effort and determination of her squad.

“Even though we could not get the results we wanted, I am really proud of the girls, especially the new girls, they really proved themselves.”

With one game left in the tournament, the Fijiana team will look to end on a high note.