Fijian Drua partners with Tanoa Hotel Group

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women

Newly appointed Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women head coach Mosese Rauluni says he is making significant strides towards their readiness for the upcoming season.

The recent relocation to Nadi and the unveiling of the Tanoa Hotels Official Home of the Fijian Drua Women mark pivotal moments in the team’s journey for their opening match.

Speaking at the event Rauluni expresses satisfaction with the team’s training performance since their transition to Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite acknowledging the substantial work that lies ahead, the former Flying Fijians captain says he is confident in the team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

Rauluni says there’s still a lot of work to be done but there’s time to get them in shape and ready.

“The program for the women started on Monday the girls came in and it’s the final week where they do all the testing and people are lying on the ground nearly dying and so we are seeing where they stand.”

Reddy Group of Companies Managing Director, Rohit Reddy says the collaboration signifies a strategic partnership aimed at providing optimal support to the Fijian Drua squad.

Reddy says as part of this alliance, the Drua girls will be accommodated at the Tanoa property throughout the season, ensuring they are well-rested and equipped for their demanding schedule.

He says they are proud to be part of the Fijian Drua Vuvale and support rugby.

Reddy adds this is not the first sporting they have accommodated over the years.