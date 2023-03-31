Fijiana Drua approaching every game as a final

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua knows the Melbourne Rebels will go all out for a win in tomorrow’s Super W clash.

The Rebels are coming off a loss from round one which fuels their determination to grab their first win of the season.

They could also be out for revenge given that the Fijiana smashed them 66-5 last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua locks Jade Coates says for them this is just another game and they’ll stick to what’s necessary to get the job done.

“I think we just have to get down and do the job. The Rebels had a loss last week so they’ll be coming out hard so it’s important that we start strong and play the full 80 minutes.”

Coates says there’s a lot of outside noise and high expectations but they’re not letting it distract them from getting the win tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s clash will kick-off at 1.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

After this the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Rebels at 3.35pm at the same venue.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.