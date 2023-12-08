Fijian Drua Women coaching and management positions to open soon

Applications will soon open for the coaching and management positions within the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s franchise for the 2024 Super W Season.

This was confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Manager Women’s Rugby Alana Thomas today.

Thomas says now that the Fijian Drua Women will be operated by Counter Ruck Pte Limited, the coaching and management positions will also be open for applications.

“And it will be an open and transparent process which will have both parties from FRU and the Fijian Drua involved in that and that will be coming out in the coming weeks.”

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says administrations of both the men’s and women’s teams will need to agree on the selection of all positions within the franchise.

“But the shared staff, we have an agreement to agree, if we can’t agree, we can’t appoint. It’s as simple as that.”

In a historic move today, Counter Ruck Pte Limited, which oversees the Fijian Drua men’s side has announced it will fully administer the Fijian Drua Women’s side for the 2024 Super W competition in Australia.

They will also utilize the Drua’s team management, logistics, welfare and commercial functions.