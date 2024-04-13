Fijian Drua to play Force in semi

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will host a Super W semifinal next Friday in Suva despite going down 34-14 to Melbourne Rebels in Australia.

It will be a historical game for the Drua as it’s going to be their first home semifinal since joining the competition three years ago.

This is after the side finished the regular season in second place.

The Drua faces Western Force at 4:35pm next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

It wasn’t the Drua’s night at AAMI Park in Melbourne as they failed to spark against a side that recorded its second ever victory in the competition history.

Atelaite Buna scored a double and Vika Matarugu added another for the Moses Rauluni coached team.

Former Drua and Fijiana 15s prop Jiowana Sauto was one of the four try scorers for the Rebels.