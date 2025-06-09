Fijian Drua clarifies Vakatawa’s status

Former France rep Virimi Vakatawa

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans has clarified the situation surrounding former France rep Virimi Vakatawa, confirming that the experienced centre is currently with the club on a short-term training arrangement.

Evans said Vakatawa, who picked up a minor injury over the weekend, will continue training with the Drua until Christmas as part of an extended off-season preparation phase.

“V obviously played and actually picked up a bit of an injury at the weekend. He’s training with us until Christmas, and that’s where we are with that, really.”

When asked about speculation regarding Vakatawa’s potential signing, Evans dismissed the claims, stressing that no final decision has been made.

“No, I don’t think what you just put forward there was entirely accurate. At the moment, V’s on a training contract or training with the Drua for another couple of months yet, so we’ll see how that ends up.”

The Fijian Drua are currently deep in their Sun Bell pre-season campaign, fine-tuning preparations ahead of their first preseason clash against the provincial select.

