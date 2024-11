[Source: Fiji Bitter Mataso Nakorovou 7s / Facebook]

Osea Kolinisau’s Fiji White team was edged out in the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s Men’s semifinal, losing 10-15 to Taiki Ta Brothers.

The Brothers will now face Viliame Satala’s Fiji Blue in the cup final.

In the Women’s division, Mt Masada secured a dominant 28-0 victory over Kadavu in their semifinal clash, booking their spot in the final of the Fiji Bitter Mataso Nakorovou 7s.