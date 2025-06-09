Fiji U18 School Boys fall to heavy defeat in Canberra

[Source: rugby.com.au/Facebook]

The Fiji U18 School Boys team suffered a major setback today, going down heavily 61-26 to the Australia School Boys in a high-scoring encounter at Viking Park in Canberra.

Despite the final score line, the young Fijians displayed flashes of their trademark attacking brilliance, particularly in a compelling first half.

The Fijians stunned the Australian side by opening the scoring early.

After securing a critical turnover five meters from their own line, the team launched a blistering counter-attack.

The movement was kept alive before Jone Kunaqio crossed under the posts for the opening try, handing Fiji a promising 7-0 lead.

Australia quickly responded to level the scores, but the Fijians urged again when Ratu Vonolagi made a clean line break and delivered a spectacular offload to Sailosi Taka for Fiji’s second try.

However, the momentum quickly shifted as the Australian side found its rhythm, dominating the remainder of the first half with three consecutive tries to establish a decisive 28-14 lead.

The second forty minutes saw the hosts unleash a clinical performance, running in another five tries to effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Fijians maintained their fight, crossing the whitewash for late scores from Iowane Kula and Nemani Bativou, but it was not enough to overcome the massive deficit.

Fiji’s second match will be against the same team this Saturday at 2pm.

You can catch live action of this match on FBC Sports

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.