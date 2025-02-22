Fiji off to a winning start in Vancouver

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji avenged their earlier loss to Uruguay at the Perth Sevens with a dominant 38-12 performance in their opening match of the Vancouver tournament this morning.

Uruguay, who had stunned Fiji with a 24-17 upset in Perth, couldn’t contain a fired-up Fijian side this time around.

Uruguay struck first, taking advantage of a scrum and a missed tackle to score in the corner.

They quickly followed up with another try from a well-worked set piece, putting Fiji on the back foot.

But Fiji showed their resilience, responding with some individual brilliance.

Terio Veilawa powered through several defenders to score and ignite Fiji’s comeback.

Just before halftime, Sevuloni Mocenacagi showcased his blistering pace with a breathtaking near 80-meter sprint to the try line, leveling the score at 12-12.

The second half was all Fiji.

Joji Nasova put them in the lead with a well-taken try.

Then, a gap opened in the Uruguayan defense, allowing Taladolo to burst through from a beautiful offload and extend Fiji’s advantage.

Filipe Sauturaga added another try, pushing the score to 33-12.

Sakiusa Siqila then sealed the deal with a try in the dying moments, capitalizing on a turnover to bring the final score to 38-12.

It was a convincing win for Fiji, a clear statement of intent in Vancouver.

