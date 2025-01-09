Fiji Men’s 7s selection wide open ahead of Perth

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

No player is guaranteed a spot on the Fiji Men’s 7s team for the upcoming Perth tournament, according to head coach Osea Kolinisau.

With the Coral Coast 7s set to take place next weekend, Kolinisau says that performances during the tournament will play a crucial role in finalizing the squad.

The team will be selected after the Coral Coast 7s, giving players one last opportunity to prove themselves.

“Everybody’s up for selection. Even the boys that are playing for Mike Friday’s team at the Coral Coast 7s. Nobody has cemented a place yet, so all spots are up for grabs.”

Kolinisau also stresses the importance of fitness and consistency as the squad prepares for the next leg of the series.

The squad will depart for Perth the Monday following the Coral Coast 7s, with the goal of improving their series standing and addressing the gaps in their game.