Fiji edging closer to Tier-One rugby status: DPM Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has praised the Flying Fijians’ performance during their northern hemisphere tour, saying the team is edging closer to being considered a tier-one rugby nation.

In his Facebook post, the minister reflected on Fiji’s recent back-to-back wins over Scotland and Wales, highlighting the team’s depth and the success of blending Fijian Drua players with European-based talent.

“Win, lose, or draw next week, the Flying Fijians are getting very close to being considered tier one,” Kamikamica said. Two to three more years playing regular tier one nations and look out! Hopefully, we can play some of the Southern Hemisphere Tier Ones soon.”

“I have been trying to remember a time when Fiji won two games in a row in a northern hemisphere tour. By recent measures, this tour has been very successful. Blooding the Drua team against Scotland and then mixing us up with our European-based players against Wales shows the possibilities with the depth that is developing.”

He added that the tour has already been a success, but he believes the Flying Fijians could create history in their final match against Ireland.

“Whatever transpires next week, the tour has been a success. Congratulations to coach Mick [Byrne] and the team. If Fiji brings its A-game next week, it will create history.”

However, the Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya also weighed in, pointing out challenges Fiji faces within the rugby system.

“Not with these new referee rules they are dishing out to us as guinea pigs that saw a completely unfair call on [Semi] Radradra compared to his counterpart. If we don’t fight the system as well, then it’s just repeat mode, and we remain in Tier 2.”

The Flying Fijians will face a massive test next week as they take on Ireland, the world’s number-one-ranked team, with hopes of continuing their remarkable run and pushing closer to tier-one status.