Rugby

Fiji Bati Test match confirmed for June

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 29, 2022 5:20 am
[File Photo]

The Fiji Bati will face Papua New Guinea in the return of the Pacific Test match in June.

Yesterday, the Australian Rugby League Commission confirmed they will be hosting a representative round that will feature the State of Origin and a Pacific Test double.

The first Pacific double header will be between Samoa and Cook Islands, followed by Fiji and PNG on Saturday, June 25th.

The Women’s State of Origin will take place at Canberra’s GIO Stadium also on June 25th, while Origin 2 will be held at Optus Stadium the day after.

New Zealand is also set to face Tonga on the same Saturday.

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys says this marks the re-birth of international competition following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds these test matches will be vital for these nations as they prepare for the World Cup.

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive Don Natabe says they’re hoping for good outing.

Natabe says they’re working on putting together a team before June.

