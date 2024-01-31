Fiji Babaas for Nahehevia 7s

56 teams will feature at the Fiji Bitter Nahehevia 7s next month.

Tournament Director, Marika Kurisese asserts this tournament is important for them as they aim to develop and upgrade their community with the income they get.

Kurisese says they have been receiving a lot of interests from teams all over the country which is a positive start for them.

He adds that spectators can also witness some action from the Fiji Babaas team as they prepare for the Olympics.

“We are also engaging Fiji Babaas, the Fiji 7s team so we will get an opportunity to see them as they develop the players on their road to Paris.”

There will be 32 men’s, 8 women’s and 16 under 18-21 teams in the tournament.

The tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next Friday and Saturday.