Fiji 7s to work on discipline and consistency

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team is prioritizing discipline and consistency as they prepare for their SVNS HSBC campaign in Dubai.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau highlighted key areas the team needs to improve, drawing lessons from their recent performance at the Mataso 7s where he noted that the boys need to have a strong start from the beginning and come out firing from the first whistle.

He also emphasized the importance of sharpening their defense and perfecting their kick-offs to maintain control during matches.

Fiji’s campaign kicks off with their first match against Spain at 6:06 pm on November 30.

They’ll face the USA at 9:52 pm before wrapping up pool play against New Zealand at 3:16 am on December 1.

The team is looking to set a strong tone in Dubai as they prepare for a competitive season ahead.