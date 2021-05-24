Ferguson arrested in Japan for alleged cocaine possession

Former NRL star Blake Ferguson has been arrested on allegations of cocaine possession in Japan.

The 31-year-old had just begun his new career in rugby union.

Several reports from Japanese media emerged that Ferguson, who joined the NEC Green Rockets in the Japan Top League, had allegedly punched a man at a restaurant.

The report adds that Ferguson was taken to the Azabu police station, with a subsequent police search of Ferguson’s belongings then allegedly revealing cocaine.

Fergurson had called time on his NRL career at the end of last season after a 249-game career that saw him play for the Sharks, Raiders, Roosters and Eels.