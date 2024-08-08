Expert advise by Ravai for Deans teams

Peni Ravai

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School rep and current Flying Fijian Peni Ravai is urging players in the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition to give their all, as it can create opportunities both in Fiji and abroad.

Ravai, who recently signed with the Fijian Drua, says that this competition marks the beginning of something extraordinary.

The Tailevu man believes that hard work is the key to success, a principle he adhered to during his early playing days when he represented Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

“Playing in the Deans competition is a great pathway to play provincial level rugby and it will also lead you to overseas clubs if you work hard. You have a pathway to Drua too now and clubs all over the world.”

Ravai adds that players who secure contracts with the national team, Super Rugby franchises or overseas clubs are better positioned to support their families financially.

Ravai also extends his best wishes to all participating teams, especially his alma mater, Ratu Kadavulevu School.

The Deans quarterfinals will begin at 8.20am on Saturday.

The Raluve will begin tomorrow at 8.30am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports.