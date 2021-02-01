Rugby
Europe’s top eight confirmed for Heineken Cup quarter-final
April 6, 2021 5:10 am
Reigning champions Exeter Chiefs overcame Lyon to reach the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.
Eight of the very best sides in Europe go head-to-head this weekend, all vying for a place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.
As the stakes in this year’s competition are raised even further, fans can expect some tantalizing quarter-final encounter.
The first quarter-final will see La Rochelle take on Sale Sharks at the Stade Marcel Deflandre at 2am while last season’s champions Exeter Chiefs and four-time competition winners Leinster Rugby will faceoff at 4am.
Both matches will be played on Sunday.
Four French sides will also be in action, with Bordeaux-Bègles’ mouth-watering clash with last season’s finalists Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday at 11pm while ASM Clermont
Auvergne and Toulouse will play out the last Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on Monday at 2am.