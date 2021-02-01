Europe’s top eight confirmed for Heineken Cup quarter-final

Eight of the very best sides in Europe go head-to-head this weekend, all vying for a place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

As the stakes in this year’s competition are raised even further, fans can expect some tantalizing quarter-final encounter.

The first quarter-final will see La Rochelle take on Sale Sharks at the Stade Marcel Deflandre at 2am while last season’s champions Exeter Chiefs and four-time competition winners Leinster Rugby will faceoff at 4am.

Article continues after advertisement

Both matches will be played on Sunday.

Four French sides will also be in action, with Bordeaux-Bègles’ mouth-watering clash with last season’s finalists Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday at 11pm while ASM Clermont

Auvergne and Toulouse will play out the last Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on Monday at 2am.