Eight Fijiana 7s stars to join Seruvakula’s squad

Verenaisi Bari. [Source: FRU/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula will be pulling a few players from the Fijiana 7s squad to be part of the training squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Eight players who are part of Saiasi Fuli’s Rugby Sevens World Cup team are being eyed by Seruvakula.

They include Alowesi Nakoci, Rusila Nagasau, Sesenieli Donu, Lavena Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi, Verenaisi Bari, Vaisiti Solikoviti, and Reapi Uluinasau.

Seruvakula says the eight will join the extended squad next week when they return from South Africa.

“The eight are, Reapi, Lavena, Donu, Alowesi, Rusila and Naimasi. Those are the girls that are matching in next week.”

Meanwhile, Seruvakula has included Olympic bronze medalist Ana Maria Roqica in the squad to play two Tests against Wahine Maori 15s next Friday and Canada the following week.