Drua women's growth impresses Moto

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua women’s team has made significant progress since its inception, benefiting from a strong coaching team and support system.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Mere Moto reflected on how far women’s rugby has come, noting that such structures were not available during her playing days.

She believes the current generation is fortunate to be part of a well-organized setup.

Article continues after advertisement

“The coaching team and the support system that is there for them. Had it been around when we were there, it would have been a different story.But everything happens in its own time. It’s happened now and these girls are lucky to be in this draw setup.”



Strength and Conditioning Coach Mere Moto

Since the team’s formation in 2022, the Drua women’s program has continued to grow, with last season marking their first full year based in Nadi.

Now in their second year, the team has clear goals for 2025 and is determined to build on its progress.

The Fijian Drua women will open their 2025 Super W season against the Waratahs in Sydney on the 28th, seeking to avenge last year’s grand final loss.