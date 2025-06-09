Drua trio named in Naitasiri lineup

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua trio Kavaia Tagivetaua, Jone Naqiri, and Motikiai Murray

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua trio Kavaia Tagivetaua, Jone Naqiri, and Motikiai Murray headline a powerful Naitasiri starting lineup for their Skipper Cup opener and INKK Farebrother Trophy Challenge tomorrow.

Leading the Highlanders into battle will be experienced prop Asiveli Rokoua, who takes on the captaincy role.

Tagivetaua starts at hooker, while Naqiri anchors the scrum at tighthead prop.

Marika Natau and Michael Ferei form the second-row pairing, with Murray joining Veniasi Vosawale on the flanks.

Malaki Namalo rounds off the forward pack at number eight.

In the halves, Kaminieli Lutumailagi starts at scrumhalf, combining with flyhalf Senijale Qiokata.

Vatiliai Vosawale and Waisea Tuisese pair up in the midfield, while Sakaraia Soqonakalou and Aseri Nakailagi are set to provide pace and power on the wings.

Etonia Rokotuisawa will marshal things from the back at fullback.

Naitasiri will be aiming to make a strong statement in front of their home fans as they chase both Skipper Cup points and the coveted Farebrother Trophy.

