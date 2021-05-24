Drua to play Chiefs at Churchill Park in round 15

Fans in the western division will get to witness a Super Rugby match for the first time on the 28th of next month.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has confirmed another home match in Fiji in four weeks.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says the Drua will play the Chiefs on Saturday the 28th of May at 3pm.

Thorburn says the game will be held at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

He adds they’re happy to take the game to the west.

Meanwhile, the Drua hosts the Highlanders on Saturday at 4:35pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.