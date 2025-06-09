Drua to confirm 2026 captain in December

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will not announce their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific captain until the full squad regroups at the end of the year.

Head Coach Glen Jackson says the team is waiting for the national players to return before finalising leadership discussions.

“We’ve just got to wait for the national team to finish. There’s obviously some discussions with our players and around how that goes.”

He added that naming a captain now would be unfair to the players who are currently away on Flying Fijians duty.

“It wouldn’t be fair to announce that without our full squad being together, so that will be later in December when that gets announced.”

The Drua are now in their third week of pre-season at their base in Nadi.

