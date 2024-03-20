Drua make five changes for Waratahs clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has made five changes to his run-on side to face the New South Wales Waratahs in round five of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Lautoka this weekend.

Livewire hooker Tevita Ikanivere returns to the starting 15 ahead of Mesulame Dolokoto while Mesake Doge comes in for Jone Koroiduadua.

The pair will partner Haereiti Hetet in the front row.

Frank Lomani returns to the halfback position ahead of Simione Kuruvoli, Taniela Rakuro replaces Junior Ratuva on the wing while Apisalome Vota comes in at inside centre ahead of Michael Naitokani.

Byrne has retained the second row pairing of Mesake Vocevoce and Leone Rotuisolia as well as the back-row combination of Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira and Meli Derenalagi.

Fly half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula retains the number 10 jersey while centre Iosefo Masi will partner Vota in the midfield.

In-form winger, Selestino Ravutaumada will again run out at right wing with Ilaisa Droasese retaining the fullback spot.

There are two changes on the bench with blockbusting flanker Kitione Salawa expected to make his return from a shoulder injury after 11 months on the side line with speedster Epeli Momo also named as an impact player.

The Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at 1:05pm at Churchill Park in a double header.

This will be followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women taking on the Waratahs Women’s side at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.