Drua good to go

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is all good to go against defending Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific champions Crusaders tomorrow in Lautoka.

Following the captain’s run today, Byrne says the players are switched on.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere didn’t take part in the captain’s run at the team base in Nadi but Byrne says he’s fine and will play tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Meli Derenalagi says they’re disappointed with how they performed in the first two rounds against Blues and Moana Pasifika.

The Olympic gold medalist adds this week they’ve been focusing on a winning mindset.

Derenalagi urges fans to come out and cheer them on tomorrow.

The Drua hosts Crusaders at 1:05pm at Churchill Park.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.