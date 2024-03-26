Drua anticipate tough Force outfit

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are not taking the Western Force lightly in their clash this weekend.

The Force pulled off an upset 40-31 win over the Queensland Reds last week, which was their first win of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Byrne says despite being the last-ranked team on the points standings, the Western Force have sounded out a warning to other teams that they can produce some surprises this year.

“I think we have to regroup. The Western Force will do their homework. But one of the things we learnt today was that if we are going to play at home, we can play the 90 minutes but we need to go hard from the opening minute and keep going.”

The Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a double header, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on FBC Sports HD Channel.