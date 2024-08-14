Drua Academy targets talent development

To help retain local talent and reduce the chances of players being recruited by overseas scouts, the Drua Academy is focused on developing players within the country.

In partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union, the academy recently began its rugby screening sessions for the program.

Academy Programme Lead, Ben Takubu expressed that a coaching panel, mainly made up of former Flying Fijians players, will be scouting during the upcoming Deans competition semi-finals and final.

Article continues after advertisement

“Basically the idea of having this Drua academy is firstly to stop the players from going overseas and also having that programme and having that pathways in place where the players can benefit from the same initiatives in terms of contracts from those of the clubs that are being offered overseas.”

The academy hopes to provide their players with the same benefits as those overseas do.