Dream comes true for Brown

South African 7s legend Kyle Brown says it is a dream come true for him to play in a tournament in Fiji.

Brown, who has made over 300 appearances for the Blitzbokke in the HSBC World Sevens Series, will feature for the Ambassador All Stars side in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this week.

The 36-year-old says he is nursing a niggling calf injury but is ready to run onto the field alongside his team mates.

“An absolute dream come true, you can only be smashed for so many years by Fijian players before you actually want to visit where they come from. I’ve heard a lot about Fiji over the years and the hospitality of the Fijian people is unparalleled and the small time that we have been here already we can see the genuine heart and welcoming spirit of the Fijian people so it’s going to be a magic week ahead and the rugby is going to be titanic.”

Brown says he is looking forward to playing alongside former Fiji 7s rep, Semi Kunatani in the All Stars side after many years of being rivals in the World Sevens Series.

The All Stars side will face New Zealand Development, Devo Babas and Ravuka in the pool games at the Coral Coast 7s, which kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park.