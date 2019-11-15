Dragons thrashes Saints in Vodafone Cup

Saru Dragons has thumped Yasawa Saints 62-2 in round 6 of the Vodafone Cup at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Dragon’s fullback Isoa Vuda was instrumental in the sides victory after scoring a hat trick to put them ahead in the first quarter of the match.

Dragons Jone Raivunaci, Netava Ravokoliwa, Kelemedi Waqa and Samisoni Navatu each had doubles to cement the biggest win by point margin.

In other results, West Coast Storms defeated Nadi Eels 26 points to 10 in the second match today while Ravoravo Rabbitohs beat the Coastal Roos 14 points to 12 in an enthralling encounter.