Doge says tour sets up Drua for 2026

[file photo]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge believes the recent Northern Tour has provided Fiji with a crucial springboard into next season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, highlighting the intensity of travel, quick turnarounds and high-level opposition as key learning areas.

Fresh off the team’s return home, Doge says the tour demanded mental and physical adaptability, something he feels will serve the squad well as preparations for 2026 continue.

He says the constant movement between countries, climates and match environments forced players to elevate their professionalism and decision-making under pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a good platform, especially with pre-season already going on. These tours come with a lot of lessons—just going from game to game and adjusting quickly with all the travelling involved.”

Doge, who featured prominently up front, adds that the experience of shifting from southern hemisphere rhythms to northern hemisphere conditions reinforced the importance of adaptability in top-tier international rugby.

“Going from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere and playing big games against quality sides, it pushes you to improve. Travelling around, recovering fast and preparing for high-level rugby—those are the things I’m taking away from this tour.”

With the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad now turning their focus toward next year’s season, Doge believes the lessons learned abroad will strengthen the Flying Fijians’ foundation as they work toward more consistent performances on the world stage.

The Drua will start off next season against Moana Pasifika on the 14th of February at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.