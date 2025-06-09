Depth and discipline key for Flying Fijians

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the quality of the squad heading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup is looking very healthy.

With the Autumn Nations Series currently underway, he believes the two young props, Atunaisa Sokobale and Tim Hoyt, performed well coming off the bench.

Byrne adds that they need to keep building depth in those positions, emphasizing that it is not just development depth, but depth of quality players.

“We’ve got world-class players that are getting in the team. So our depth is looking very healthy. And, you know, when you can bring guys like, you know, Botitu into the team, Tuicuvu, who are doing great jobs up in France, you know, I think that speaks volumes for the sort of quality of players we’ve got in our squad now.”

He adds that their work off the ball is a non-negotiable, including the ability to work across the field and get set early.

This, he says was a non-negotiable before naming the squad for tomorrow.

Byrne made nine changes to their starting XV with Kavaia Tagivetaua to possibly make his debut.

Fiji and Spain will meet at 4am Sunday.

