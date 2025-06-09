Deans Trophy U18 final set for fireworks

The stage is set for a blockbuster Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 final as giants Ratu Kadavulevu School and Nasinu Secondary School booked their places in emphatic fashion yesterday, each piling more than 40 points on their semi-final opponents.

Both schools showcased the kind of rugby that has defined Fiji’s premier secondary schools competition, keeping fans on the edge of their seats across 70 pulsating minutes.

Now, all eyes turn to next Saturday’s decider at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, a clash that promises fireworks.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu, the surprise package of the season, proved their semi-final berth was no fluke with a commanding 44-3 dismantling of Natabua High School.

Their forwards laid the platform with flawless set-pieces, while their kicking game relentlessly pinned the westerners back.

Natabua, despite their resilience, failed to breach Nasinu’s rock-solid defense, leaving the southerners to march confidently into their first-ever Deans final appearance.

Over on the other side of the draw, Ratu Kadavulevu reminded everyone why they remain the benchmark of schoolboy rugby.

In a bruising battle with Suva Grammar School, the men from Lodoni surged to a 29-14 halftime lead before withstanding a spirited Grammar comeback.

RKS’s power and precision eventually proved decisive, sealing a 48-28 triumph with a final try after the hooter to stamp their authority.

Kickoff is scheduled for next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium, with live coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.