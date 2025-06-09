Daveta joins Army camp, to link up with Fiji 7s squad after Sukuna Bowl

Malolo fullback Douglas Daveta [Source; Pita's Picture]

Malolo fullback Douglas Daveta has joined the Army rugby side in camp as preparations intensify for next week’s Vodafone Sukuna Bowl.

Daveta, who has been named in the Fiji 7s extended squad, will link up with the national team after the Sukuna Bowl showdown.

The Malolo star was one of the standout performers in this year’s Skipper Cup, helping his side claim the coveted title after a hard-fought win over Naitasiri.

A serving member of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Daveta will now shift his focus to helping the Army side reclaim the Sukuna Bowl crown from Police.

Also expected to feature for Army is young Tailevu flyhalf Anare Tabakaucoro, another exciting talent from this year’s skipper cup.

With both players in form, Army will be looking to bring speed, skill, and structure to one of Fiji’s most fiercely contested rugby fixtures.

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl kicks off next week with the soccer and rugby games to be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.

