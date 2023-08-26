‘D’ day as schools look to create history

Several schools are aiming to create history at the Vodafone Super Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals today.

In the Under-18 final, Natabua High School will face Queen Victoria School, with the Western team hoping to win the Deans trophy for the first time in the competition’s history.

QVS on the other hand which is still hurting from its loss last year is aiming to restore glory and claim its 24th title.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, participating for the first time, has reached the finals and hoping to etch its name in the history book by taking out the top prize in the U17 category.

Dawasamu Secondary School will compete in the U18 Raluve final against favorites MGM- both are chasing their first-ever title.

Vice President Admin Savenaca Muamua expects exciting encounters with a great turnout from supporters.

‘A lot of history tomorrow, Natabua in the finals for the first time. For the Raluve competition for the girls, it’s a repetition of last year’s finals and likewise, for the U-18s, these are two new teams – Dawasamu and MGM and U17 from MGM this is a new school. And we wish all the teams the very best in tomorrow’s final.’

The final of the Deans competition will commence at 8.10 a.m. with the U14 grade.

The main game is expected to begin at 5.35 pm between QVS and Natabua.

You can watch these matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.